Rishi Sunak fires Interior Minister Braverman who accused police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters

November 13, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - LONDON

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had last week defied Mr. Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protesters

AP

Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman. File | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The government says Ms. Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday.

Mr. Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Ms. Braverman, a divisive figure popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Ms. Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”

On Sunday, far-right protesters scuffled with police in London. Critics accused Ms. Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

