Rishi Sunak announces new war risk insurance framework to boost Ukraine rebuild

June 21, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - LONDON

The British Prime Minister made the announcement at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain on June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new framework for war risk insurance on June 21, aimed at helping businesses invest in Ukraine.

"This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act," Mr. Sunak said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Earlier on June 20, Ukrainian air defences downed 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones launched by Russia, most of them in the Kyiv region, officials said, in a bombardment that exposed gaps in the country’s air protection after almost 16 months of war.

Russian forces mostly targeted the region around the Ukrainian capital in a nighttime drone attack lasting around three hours, officials said, but Ukrainian air defences in the area shot down about two dozen of them.

The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region in the west of the country, near Poland.

