Rights watchdog flags ‘harsh treatment’ of migrant workers in Maldives

Expat workers being safely repatriated, says government

The coronavirus pandemic has made many migrant workers in the Maldives vulnerable to abuse, according to Human Rights Watch.

In a recent statement, the rights watchdog pointed to migrant workers in the Maldives facing “a range of entrenched abuses from employers”, including deceptive recruitment practices, wage theft, passport confiscation, unsafe living and working conditions. “The spread of Covid-19 and the lockdown to contain it has exacerbated these conditions, as workers face job loss, unpaid leave, reduced salaries, and forced work without pay,” the statement said.

The observations, Human Rights Watch said, was based on telephonic interviews in July with seven migrant workers – including some involved in protests at the time – as well as lawyers representing detained workers in the Maldives. Their accounts revealed that the Maldives government, as well as some international and domestic companies, are failing to protect workers from “serious abuses”, HRW said.

When contacted, the office of President Ibrahim Mohamed Soli said in a written response that in order to ensure a safe passage for expatriate workers to their home countries, the Ministry of Economic Development initiated a voluntary self-repatriation programme. “So far, a total of 5,333 undocumented workers have been repatriated by the Government,” Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Hood told The Hindu.

Further, recognising the large number of undocumented workers in the country, President Solih set up the ‘National Taskforce on Issues related to Migrant Workers’ in October 2019 to document them and “revamp the expatriate management system”, he added.

High proportion

The Maldives employs a high number of migrant workers -- they make up about one third of its resident population -- the highest proportional population of international workers in South Asia, according to a UN report titled ‘Addressing the Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 on the Maldives’ released in April this year. A majority of them are from Bangladesh, including low-skilled labourers engaged in construction work, followed by Indians – mainly skilled and semi-skilled – and Sri Lanka.

A total of 161,325 expatriates are currently working in the Maldives, according to the President’s office. “The Government is providing accommodation to undocumented workers who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID1-19,” Mr. Hood said.

President Gayoom tests positive

Meanwhile, Former Maldives president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom -- who helmed the country’s top office for three decades -- on Tuesday said he tested COVID19 positive. “I have tested positive for Covid-19,” the 82-year-old politician said in a tweet. After an apparent improvement, he tweeted again on Wednesday, saying: “Thank you so much friends and well-wishers for your prayers. Praise be to Allah I feel reasonably well. May Allah protect you from all misfortune. Aameen!” as several world leaders and politicians wished him for a speedy recovery.

The Maldives has witnessed a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks. A total of 7,047 cases and 28 fatalities have been reported so far. Home to about 5 lakh people, the Maldives is among many countries struggling on the face of the global pandemic. With the country’s crucial tourism sector badly hit, the government is struggling to keep the economy running. Local media reported a GDP loss of nearly 7 % due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, India announced new connectivity measures for the Maldives, including a bilateral ‘air connectivity bubble’ for travel, to help the country cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The maiden flight under this arrangement flew from Trivandrum to Male on Tuesday.