UFO hunters gather in U.S. desert

UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada in the U.S. on Friday near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a public safety crisis proved unfounded, with only five people arrested.

More than 3,000 out-of-towners ventured on Friday to the desert region around Area 51, a secretive U.S. Air Force installation long rumoured to house government secrets about extraterrestrial life and spaceships.

The pilgrimage and two festivals welcoming the visitors were organised after a Facebook user jokingly exhorted readers to “storm” Area 51 on September 20 “to see them aliens”. The date chosen for the gathering was never explained.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said the region’s guests were largely well behaved, with just a few exceptions.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing onto the grounds of Area 51, Mr. Lee said. Another was arrested for indecent exposure, and a fifth for an alcohol-related incident.

The arrests were reported after a group of about 150 UFO fans and curiosity-seekers gathered outside the heavily guarded entrance to Area 51 around 3 a.m. on Friday, the date and time set by the social-media invitation that went viral.

One man wore an orange space suit and some sported tin foil hats and alien masks. A sign among the gathering read “Free E.T. from the government”.

“A bunch of random people in weird costumes standing outside of a government base, why would you want to miss that?” said a YouTube personality who goes by the name Atozy. “That’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

One young woman ducked under a protective gate and was momentarily detained by authorities and released. Most showed no interest in crossing the barrier, according to law enforcement officials keeping watch over the crowd.

“They’re just here to see what’s going on,” said Sergeant Orlando Guerra of the Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division. “They’re here to have fun.” The Air Force had issued a stern warning to the public not to trespass on the installation, which it said is used to test aircraft and train personnel.

Area 51 had long been shrouded in mystery, stoking conspiracy theories that it housed the remnants of a flying saucer and the bodies of its alien crew from a supposed unidentified flying object crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. The U.S. government did not confirm the base existed until 2013, when it released CIA archives saying the site was used to test top-secret spy planes.