GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

Reuters said that the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person crew was staying, was hit by a strike on Saturday (August 24, 2024)

Published - August 25, 2024 04:53 pm IST

Reuters
Ukrainian emergency personnel works among the rubble of a destroyed hotel following a Russian strike, in the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on August 25, 2024.

Ukrainian emergency personnel works among the rubble of a destroyed hotel following a Russian strike, in the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine was missing and two others were hospitalised after a strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

In a statement, the news agency said that the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person Reuters crew was staying, was hit by a strike on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

Russia Ukraine swap prisoners of war as Ukraine marks independence anniversary

"One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment," the agency said.

"Three other colleagues have been accounted for. We are urgently seeking more information, working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and supporting our colleagues and their families. We will give an update when we have more information," it added.

Zelenskyy vows more 'retribution' for Russia in independence address

Vadym Filashkin, Governor of Donetsk region, said in a post on Telegram on Sunday (August 25, 2024) morning that "the Russians hit Kramatorsk", and that two journalists were injured, while one was missing after a strike on a hotel.

"Authorities, police and rescuers are working on the spot. Debris clearance and rescue operations are ongoing," he said.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia declares emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack

Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Telegram that it had opened a "pre-trial investigation" into the strike, which it said happened at 10:35 p.m. local time (1935 GMT) on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

"Russian troops struck the city of Kramatorsk, probably with an Iskander-M missile," it said.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.