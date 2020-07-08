Returnee from India tests positive

A 32-year-old man, who recently returned from India and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, will be charged with absconding from a managed isolation facility in Auckland to go to a supermarket, according to media reports.

The man escaped through a fenced area from an isolation facility about 6.50 p.m. on Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald reported. He has been sent to a quarantine facility after he was confirmed to have the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, came from New Delhi on July 3, it added.

He will be charged and now face up to a six-month jail sentence or a $4,000 fine, the report added.