International

Returnee from India tests positive

A 32-year-old man, who recently returned from India and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, will be charged with absconding from a managed isolation facility in Auckland to go to a supermarket, according to media reports.

The man escaped through a fenced area from an isolation facility about 6.50 p.m. on Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald reported. He has been sent to a quarantine facility after he was confirmed to have the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, came from New Delhi on July 3, it added.

He will be charged and now face up to a six-month jail sentence or a $4,000 fine, the report added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 10:09:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/returnee-from-india-tests-positive/article32024795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY