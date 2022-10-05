Residents near fiery South Korean missile crash 'thought it was a war'

The missile was carrying a warhead, but it wasn't armed and didn't explode, and there were no casualties, a military official told a briefing

Reuters SEOUL:
October 05, 2022 12:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea, on October 05, 2022 at an undisclosed location. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hours after North Korea flew a ballistic missile over neighbouring Japan on Tuesday, residents in a South Korean seaside town were startled to see flames leaping from a nearby military base and missiles soaring into the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't the start of a war, but a South Korean display of military force that went wrong in a blaze of burning rocket fuel.

Intended as demonstration to deter North Korea, South Korea said it was conducting a nighttime drill with Hyunmoo-2C short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) when one failed shortly after launch and hit the ground inside the base in Gangneung, on South Korea's east coast.

The missile was carrying a warhead, but it wasn't armed and didn't explode, and there were no casualties, a military official told a briefing. The official apologised for causing residents to worry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
U.S. calls North Korea missile launch 'dangerous'; Blinken holds calls with South Korea, Japan

The burning rocket fuel lit up the night sky, however, sparking calls to emergency responders and fuelling social media rumours that went unanswered for eight hours until the military disclosed the drill and explained the fire.

"All of a sudden I heard a roar and it made me think something has gone wrong," said Kim Hee-soo, a nearby resident. "So I looked at the area where they've fired Hyunmoo missiles before and there was flame and smoke and it was a total mess."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A video that Kim shared on social media went viral overnight, and other residents chimed in with concerns and fears amid silence from military authorities.

"I thought it was a war," one said in a comment on the video.

Another said their house was shaken by the blast, and a third said they evacuated, thinking a landslide was headed for their home.

In densely populated South Korea, military training is often conducted near communities, sparking some protests.

The 24-hour disaster management office in Gangneung told Reuters that it had received several calls from worried residents.

An official with the agency said the military had confirmed it was conducting a drill, but did not explain the fire, and no city firefighters were called to the base.

Kim said he is used to missile launches from the base, including a joint U.S.-South Korea daytime drill in June in response to other North Korean tests.

"I've never experienced such an accident in my years having been born and raised here," said Kim, 43. "It makes me very nervous and I hope that they can let us know whenever they conduct a training."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
South Korea
North Korea
military equipment
missile systems

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app