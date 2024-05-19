GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Helicopter carrying Iran’s President suffers a ‘hard landing,’ state TV says without further details

Ebrahim Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early on May 19 to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Updated - May 19, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Dubai

AP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. File

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” on May 19, Iranian state television reported, without immediately elaborating.

Mr. Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV said the incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Rescuers were attempting to reach the site, state TV said, but had been hampered by poor weather condition in the area. There had been heavy rain reported with some wind.

Mr. Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early on May 19 to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mr. Raisi, 63, is a hard-liner who formerly led the country’s judiciary. He is viewed as a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after his death or resignation from the role.

Mr. Raisi won Iran’s 2021 presidential election, a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Mr. Raisi is sanctioned by the US in part over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.

Under Raisi, Iran now enriches uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels and hampers international inspections. Iran has armed Russia in its war on Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone-and-missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It also has continued arming proxy groups in the Mideast, like Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

