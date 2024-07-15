ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers in Nepal recover seven bodies after a landslide swept two buses of people into a river

Updated - July 15, 2024 11:44 am IST

Published - July 15, 2024 11:05 am IST - KATHMANDU, Nepal

Rescuers have recovered a total of seven bodies from the river that two buses full of people were swept into by a landslide

AP

Rescue operation underway after two buses were swept away by a landslide and pushed into a swollen river at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, Nepal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Rescuers have recovered a total of seven bodies from the river that two buses full of people were swept into by a landslide, officials said on July 15.

Rescuers were able to find the bodies in different locations on the riverbanks as the search continues for the missing buses and people on board.

Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said the bodies were identified and relatives contacted. Three of the dead are Indians and the remaining four are Nepali nationals.

66 people missing after two buses swept by landslide in Nepal

The buses were on the key highway connecting Nepal’s capital to southern parts of the country when they were swept away Friday morning near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Kathmandu.

The first body was recovered Sunday some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from where the buses fell.

Weather conditions improved Saturday and search teams were able to cover more ground in the hunt for the missing buses and passengers. Heavy equipment had cleared much of the landslides from the highway, making it easier to reach the area as rescuers expanded their scope toward the southern region from where the first body was found, Bhusal said.

The government has imposed a ban on passenger buses traveling at night in the areas where weather warnings are posted, according to the Home Ministry.

