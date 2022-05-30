Rescuers find 10 more survivors of capsized boat in Indonesia

Officials said that 31 of the total 42 people on board the cargo boat have been rescued

Survivors sit on the wooden boat while being rescued, after a boat with 42 people on board capsized off Sulawesi island in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, on May 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Officials said that 31 of the total 42 people on board the cargo boat have been rescued

Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew.

Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began on Saturday, said Djunaidi, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency.

The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather on Friday afternoon. The boat left on Thursday from a seaport in Makassar heading to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, South Sulawesi Province, with stops along its route to visit some islands in Makassar Strait. The 10 survivors rescued on Monday morning by a local fisherman were taken to their home at Pamantauan Island, located in Makassar Strait. “They are safe and in good condition,” Djunaidi said.

The sunken vessel was initially said to be a passenger ferry, but Djunaidi later clarified that it was a cargo boat carrying construction material. Thirty-six passengers had asked for a ride on the boat with its six crew members. The search and rescue team is looking for the 11 remaining passengers, officials said.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse. In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.

In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.