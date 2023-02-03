HamberMenu
Republicans oust Democratic Representative lhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against the Somali-born Muslim woman in the new Congress although some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations.

February 03, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:17 am IST

AP
Representative Ilhan Omar talks to reporters as she leaves the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington on February 2, 2023.

Representative Ilhan Omar talks to reporters as she leaves the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington on February 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Republican-led House voted after raucous debate on Thursday to oust Democrat Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic escalation after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against the Somali-born Muslim woman in the new Congress although some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations.

The 218-211 vote, along party lines, came after a heated, voices-raised debate in which Democrats accused the GOP of targeting Ms. Omar based on her race. Ms. Omar defended herself on the House floor, asking if anyone was surprised she was being targeted.

She said, “This is about targeting women of colour.”

