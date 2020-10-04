InternationalWASHINGTON 04 October 2020 02:47 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19: spokesman
Updated: 04 October 2020 02:22 IST
The spokesman said Mr Johnson “feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms” but will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.
The spokesman said Mr Johnson “feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms” but will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor. The aide did not identify the person Mr Johnson came in contact with recently who also has COVID-19.
