Republican Romney says he'll vote to convict Trump

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said that he will vote later Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” the 2012 Republican presidential candidate said in a speech on the Senate floor.

“Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine,” Mr. Romney said.

Mr. Romney is likely to be the only Republican voting to convict Mr. Trump when the Senate considers the House of Representatives articles impeaching the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.