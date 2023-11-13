HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republican Presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott has announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses

November 13, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

AP
Republican Presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race. File

Republican Presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Republican Presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy. The news comes as Scott continued to struggle in the polls and just days after the third Republican primary debate, in which he again failed to break through.

ALSO READ
Donald Trump's Republican rivals vow to back Israel, argue over China and Ukraine at 3rd debate

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Gowdy said after the interview that the announcement surprised him.

Mr. Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his intention to run in May. He entered the race with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn't find a lane in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.