Republican leader McConnell criticises his party for censuring Capitol riot critics

U.S. Senate Minority (Republican) Leader Mitch McConnell , on Tuesday, criticised the Republican National Committee (RNC) for censuring Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, members of the House of Representatives, for being part of a House panel that is investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. The party had censured the lawmakers for participating in the “Democrat-led persecution” of those engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”

“The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC,” Mr. McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. He characterised the January 6 attack as a “violent insurrection” that sought to block the peaceful transfer of power after a “ legitimately certified election.” Mr. McConnell had voted last May against the establishment of a bipartisan commission to look into the attack.

The Republicans have their eyes on taking back majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections in the autumn, and influential members of the party are concerned that relitigating the 2020 elections could detract from this goal. Others are firmly in the camp of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“ If we want to win the elections in November, there are better things for us to be focused on,” the Senate’s No.2 Republican said, according to a report from Reuters.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended the use of the RNC’s language (“legitimate political discourse”) , telling CNN that the language referred to the January 6 committee issuing subpoenas to lawmakers who were not in Washington on January 6 last year. Mr. McCarthy said that those who caused damage on that day should be imprisoned. The January 6 House committee is weighing subpoenaing Mr. McCarthy after he refused to voluntarily talk to them about his communications with Mr. Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the lead up to and on January 6 2021.

Over 700 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks.