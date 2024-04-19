ADVERTISEMENT

Remote Indonesia volcano Mount Ruang erupts again

April 19, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

On April 18, Indonesia had shut a provincial airport and evacuated hundreds of people from the vicinity of the Ruang volcano after it belched explosive plumes of lava, rocks and ash for days.

Mount Ruang volcano erupts in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

A remote volcano in Indonesia’s outermost region erupted again on April 19, an AFP journalist said, after the crater threw up columns of smoke and lava multiple times this week and forced thousands to evacuate.

“The volcano erupts again,” said the AFP journalist on the island of Tagulandang which neighbours Mount Ruang.

On April 18, Indonesia had shut a provincial airport and evacuated hundreds of people from the vicinity of the Ruang volcano after it belched explosive plumes of lava, rocks and ash for days, declaring the highest alert on the situation.

Wednesday’s dramatic eruption of the volcano on a remote island in the Province of North Sulawesi threw a fiery-red column of lava, incandescent rock and ash as much as 3 km (two miles) into the sky.

Purple flashes of lightning rent the sky above the erupting volcano, videos on social media showed.

