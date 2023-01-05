HamberMenu
Remains of Benedict XVI buried in a tomb in the Vatican grotto

Pope Francis presided over the service, which was attended by some 50,000 mourners

January 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Vatican City

AP
Pope Francis touches his forehead as Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re spreads incense on the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a funeral mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The Vatican says the remains of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been interred in a tomb in the grottoes under the main floor of St. Peter's Basilica.

Benedict's body was put into a space left after the Vatican moved the remains of his predecessor, John Paul II, to the main floor to reflect John Paul's sainthood.

The brief announcement of the burial by the Vatican's press office came about 90 minutes after the conclusion of Benedict's funeral in St. Peter's Square on Thursday.

Pope Francis presided over the service, which was attended by some 50,000 mourners.

Photos released by the Vatican showed the zinc coffin which was to contain the cypress one displayed to the faithful during the funeral. Then the zinc coffin was placed into another wooden one before being put into the tomb.

