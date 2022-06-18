Remains found those of British journalist, say Brazil police

Members of the Brazilian police transport the casket carrying the recovered human remains from believed to be assassinated Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Great Britain as they arrive to Federal Police hangar at Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport on June 16, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

June 18, 2022 05:31 IST

Some of the human remains which were found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips