Remains found those of British journalist, say Brazil police

AP June 18, 2022 05:31 IST

Some of the human remains which were found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips

Members of the Brazilian police transport the casket carrying the recovered human remains from believed to be assassinated Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Great Britain as they arrive to Federal Police hangar at Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport on June 16, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Federal police said Friday that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips. The remains of two people were found Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41. He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains. Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips' remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira’s remains. The discovery ended more than a week of searching for the missing pair.



