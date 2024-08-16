ADVERTISEMENT

Relationship with India remains one of great importance: Pentagon

Published - August 16, 2024 08:03 am IST - Washington

Rajnath Singh is the highest-ranking Indian cabinet ministers scheduled to visit the United States since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term in June this year

PTI

The Pentagon underscored that India and the U.S. share a very strong military relationship. | Photo Credit: Bibek Chettri

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to host his Indian counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the Pentagon on August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The relationship with India remains one of great importance. It's one of great importance to the Indo-Pacific as well. There's a visit coming up and when we have more to share on that, we certainly will,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

Also read | From warp speed to reset, the state of India-U.S. ties

During the meet, the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, as well as ways to strengthen ties between the world’s two largest democracies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Singh did not share details of the meeting, saying “I'm not going to get ahead of the secretary or any meetings that he's doing”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As always, we will have a readout of his meeting. I just don't have more to provide on the front end, but we will on the back end, as we always do,” she added.

The Pentagon official underscored that India and the U.S. share a very strong military relationship.

“The [defense] secretary, you know, visited India on one of his trips to the Indo-Pacific. India is an important partner when it comes to the Indo-Pacific and much of the NDS (National Defense Strategy) that continues to guide. This department is focused on the Indo-Pacific and our pacing challenge of China and India has shown to be a great partner in that. So, our military to military relationship is strong,” Sabrina Singh said.

Rajnath Singh is the highest-ranking Indian cabinet ministers scheduled to visit the United States since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term in June this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India-United States

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US