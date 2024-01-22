  1. How will the Iowa caucuses impact US elections? Narayan Lakshman explains
  2. The geopolitics in the Bangladesh election results by Syed Munir Khasru
  3. A search for deterrence in the Red Sea by Sarabjeet Singh Parmar
  4. Crafting a new phase in India-U.K. defence ties by Harsh V. Pant and Kartik Bommakanti
  5. A revival of the IMEC idea amid choppy geopolitics by M. Kalyanaraman