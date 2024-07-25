ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered five bodies of hostages from Gaza, says Israeli Army

Published - July 25, 2024 11:21 am IST - JERUSALEM

Their bodies were retrieved from the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where Israeli forces launched new raids this week.

Reuters

Israeli troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip during operations amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli forces recovered on Wednesday, July 25, 2024, the bodies of five hostages killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and held in Gaza since, the Israeli military said.

Maya Goren, a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, was killed during the attack on her kibbutz, Nir Oz, according to Israeli Army Radio, one of the communities worst hit in the deadly attack in southern Israel that triggered the devastating war.

Also read: Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory ‘illegal’: U.N. top court

The other four hostages were two reserve soldiers and two conscript soldiers killed in combat during the Oct. 7 attack, the military said.

Their bodies were retrieved from the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where Israeli forces launched new raids this week.

China FM Wang Yi says Hamas, Fatah agree to set up 'reconciliation government' in Gaza

The five had been listed among 120 hostages still in Gaza, about a third of whom Israel has declared dead in absentia, based on forensic findings, intelligence, interrogations of captured militants, videos and testimony of released hostages.

In a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was actively engaged in intensive efforts to release the remaining hostages which he was confident would succeed.

An Israeli delegation would participate in talks to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release - mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar - next week, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

Hamas wants a ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza, but Mr. Netanyahu says the war cannot end before Hamas is defeated.

