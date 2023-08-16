Recaptured Urozhaine in Donetsk region from Russian forces, says Ukraine

August 16, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - KYIV

Ukraine's forces have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Urozhaine after recapturing the settlement in the Donetsk region from Russian forces, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Click here for the latest on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"Urozhaine liberated," Mr. Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. "Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent days, fierce battles have been taken place in and around Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, around 60 miles southwest of Russian-held Donetsk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT