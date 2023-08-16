HamberMenu
Recaptured Urozhaine in Donetsk region from Russian forces, says Ukraine

"Urozhaine liberated," kraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

August 16, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 12 2023.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 12 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine's forces have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Urozhaine after recapturing the settlement in the Donetsk region from Russian forces, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday, August 14, 2023.

"Urozhaine liberated," Mr. Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. "Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

In recent days, fierce battles have been taken place in and around Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, around 60 miles southwest of Russian-held Donetsk.

