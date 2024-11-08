 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rebels kill 48 in Ethiopia's Oromia: rights agency

"The situation in the area is very volatile at the moment," Ato Badassa, regional head of the state-affiliated but independent EHRC, told AFP.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:37 am IST - Addis Ababa

AFP

Ethiopia's rights watchdog said on Thursday it was investigating the killing of 48 people in the restive Oromia region and laid the blame for the bloodbath on armed rebels.

The ambush by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which is designated a terrorist organisation by Addis Ababa, occurred last week in the North Shewa district west of the capital, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said.

At least 48 people, including a district official, were killed.

"The situation in the area is very volatile at the moment," Ato Badassa, regional head of the state-affiliated but independent EHRC, told AFP.

A number of people had also been kidnapped, he said, without specifying how many.

Oromia, Ethiopia's most populous region, has since 2018 been in the grip of an insurrection by the OLA, while peace talks have failed to yield meaningful progress.

The region, which sits in the centre of the country and surrounds the capital, is racked by numerous conflicts including political schisms, land disputes and ethnic strife.

The OLA is accused by the government of orchestrating massacres, which the rebels deny.

The authorities in turn are accused of waging an indiscriminate crackdown that has fuelled Oromo resentment.

The OLA's strength, estimated at a few thousand men in 2018, has increased in recent years, though observers believe it is not sufficiently organised or armed to pose a real threat to the government.

Despite the end of the brutal two-year war in the northern region of Tigray in November 2022, there are still a myriad of conflicts in Ethiopia, including in the Amhara region.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:37 am IST

Related Topics

World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.