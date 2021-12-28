Rebels allow UN flights to land in Yemen

Cairo

28 December 2021 22:52 IST

Rebel Houthis had barred UN and other humanitarian flights from landing at the airport amid heavy airstrikes

The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said on Tuesday they are temporarily allowing UN humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a week-long halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory.

The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s north, had barred UN and other humanitarian flights from landing at the airport amid heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the capital and Houthis’ cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

