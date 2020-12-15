Ready for collaboration: Putin

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election in November, saying he hoped the countries could set aside their differences to promote global security.

Mr. Putin wished the U.S. president-elect every success and said that, “for my part, I am ready for collaboration and contacts with you”, according to a Kremlin statement.

In his congratulatory telegram to Mr. Biden, Mr. Putin said that their countries “bear special responsibility for global security and stability.”

He said he was confident that Russia and the U.S. could, “despite their differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing.”