Re-elected Uzbek president says accepts 'constructive opposition'

July 15, 2023 02:38 am | Updated July 14, 2023 10:08 pm IST - Tashkent

Uzbekistan's president said Friday he welcomed political competition after winning a third term in elections that observers say lacked pluralism.

"We guarantee the activity of the constructive opposition, I repeat, of the constructive opposition," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the inauguration ceremony for his third term.

Mr. Mirziyoyev won 87% ercent of the vote Sunday against three largely unknown candidates.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said the campaign "lacked genuine political competition despite some efforts to reform".

A constitutional referendum this year paved the way for Mr. Mirziyoyev to potentially stay in power until 2037.

The 65-year-old leader also vowed to guarantee the freedom of expression and of the press.

NGOs say human rights have improved in the Central Asian country since Mr. Mirziyoyev became president in 2016, but that authorities have shown no sign of allowing a real opposition.

Uzbekistan ranks 137 out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index.

