Rashida Tlaib | A lone voice

November 12, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST

In a rare move, the U.S. House of Representatives on November 7 passed a motion of censure against one of its members. It voted 234-188 to censure Rashida Tlaib (47), a three-term Democrat politician who represents Michigan’s 12th Congressional district. Only 25 members have ever been censured in the House’s history.

Ms. Tlaib is the lone Palestinian-American and one of only three Muslim lawmakers in the American Congress. Even in a House heavily polarised along party lines, the resolution, moved by the Republicans, received significant bipartisan support, as it typically does on matters concerning Israel. Twenty-two Democrats voted to censure a member of their own party, while four Republicans voted against it, on free speech grounds.

This is the second censure motion Ms. Tlaib has faced over her comments on Israel’s war on Gaza. The first one, introduced a week earlier by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, had accused Ms. Tlaib of “anti-Semitic activity, sympathising with terrorist organisations and leading an insurrection”. But it was blocked, spurring the Republicans to try again.

A censure motion, which is one step below expulsion, is considered a major public reprimand — more serious than the formal admonition that fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar had received when she was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her comments on the Israel lobby in the U.S. Incidentally, both Ms. Omar and Ms. Tlaib are members of ‘The Squad’, an informal group of eight Democrat members of Congress known for advocating progressive policies popular with the younger generation.

Ms. Tlaib, born in Detroit to working class Palestinian immigrants, is a lawyer who entered politics in 2004 and has been a member of Congress since 2009. On the Israel-Palestine issue, she supports a one-state solution as well as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the government of Israel.

Although she has publicly condemned the October 7 Hamas attack several times, and proclaimed that Israeli and Palestinian lives are of equal worth to her, her pro-Israeli critics took issue with her for sharing a video that showed crowds chanting, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. Israel interprets this slogan as a call for the elimination of the state of Israel.

Call for freedom

Ms. Tlaib defended the slogan, clarifying that it was “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence”. The phrase has its roots in the anti-colonial movement. Ms. Tlaib’s refusal to retract, however, led to the censure motion. Incidentally, the same coinage for which Ms. Tlaib was censured figures prominently in the official charter of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, which states that “between the Sea and the Jordan [River] there will only be Israeli sovereignty”.

During the debate on the censure motion, Ms. Tlaib, who still has family in the West Bank, made an emotional speech defending herself. “I will not be silenced, and I will not let you distort my words,” she said. “The idea that criticising the government of Israel is anti-Semitic sets a very dangerous precedent. And it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation.”

The House resolution, however, charged Ms. Tlaib with having “defended the brutal rapes, murders, be-headings, and kidnapping — including of Americans — by Hamas” and accused her of “knowingly” spreading “the false narrative that Israel intentionally bombed the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital on October 17”. It further charged her with “conduct entirely unbecoming of a Member of the House of Representatives by calling for the destruction of the state of Israel”.

The vote against Ms. Tlaib comes at a time when problematic comments against Palestinians have been made by other members of Congress, including Senator Lindsey Graham, who said Gaza should be “flattened” and Republican Max Miller, who has said Israel should not have to follow any of the rules of military engagement and Gaza should be “turned into a parking lot”.