Rare strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu isn’t doing enough to reach Gaza deal

Published - September 02, 2024 10:08 pm IST - TEL AVIV

A rare general strike in Israel to protest the failure to return hostages held in Gaza led to disruptions around the country

AP

Israeli Police officers detain a protester during clashes following an anti-government rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since October, in Tel Aviv on September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

A rare general strike in Israel to protest the failure to return hostages held in Gaza led to disruptions around the country on Monday, while U.S. President Joe Biden added to the pressure by saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn't doing enough to reach a deal for a cease-fire and hostage release.

The strike was ignored in some areas, reflecting deep political divisions in Israel over a cease-fire deal after nearly 11 months of fighting.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis had poured into the streets late Sunday (September 1, 2024) in grief and anger after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza. It appeared to be the largest protest since the start of the war. The families and much of the public blamed Netanyahu, saying they could have been returned alive in a deal with Hamas.

Israel recovers the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

But others support Netanyahu’s strategy of maintaining military pressure on Hamas, whose Oct. 7 attack into Israel triggered the war. They say it will force the militants to give in to Israeli demands, potentially facilitate rescue operations and ultimately annihilate the group.

Mr. Biden spoke to reporters as he arrived at the White House for a Situation Room meeting with advisers involved in negotiating a deal. Asked if Netanyahu was doing enough, Biden responded, “No.”

He insisted that negotiators remain “very close” to a deal, adding, “Hope springs eternal.”

Nationwide protest in Israel over hostages leads to uneven closures

Hamas has accused Israel of dragging out months of negotiations over a cease-fire by issuing new demands, including for lasting Israeli control over two strategic corridors in Gaza. Hamas has offered to release all hostages in return for an end to the war, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

