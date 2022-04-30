Watch | Rare birth of Sumatran rhino in Indonesia

April 30, 2022

A video on a Sumatran rhino giving birth to a female calf, bringing hope to the conservation of the rapidly declining species.

Rosa is a Sumatran rhino currently housed at the Way Kambas National Park in Indonesia. Rosa recently gave birth to a female calf. The birth is being seen as a super rare event and is celebrated by conservation experts around the world. Sumatran rhinos are mainly found in the Indonesian island of Sumatra and Borneo. Once numbering in the thousands across Southeast Asia, fewer than 80 are alive today. They are now a critically endangered species. Multiple threats have brought them to the brink of extinction, including poaching and climate change. Another reason for their low numbers is difficulty in birthing calves: successful births of Sumatran rhinos are rare.



