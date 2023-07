July 12, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST

Random shelling killed 34 people, including children, in a popular market in the Sudanese City of Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Tuesday.

Most of the casualties were Melga Market dealers and truck drivers, according to the health authorities.

