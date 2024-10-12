Rajapaksas opt out of Sri Lanka’s November 14 general elections

None of the Rajapaksa brothers, who dominated Sri Lankan politics for decades until they were booted out of office in 2022, will contest in the island nation’s general elections next month.

As nominations for the November 14 parliamentary polls closed on Friday (October 11, 2024), the list of candidates fielded by the Rajapaksas’ Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP or People’s Front) showed former President and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, 78, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 75, former Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, 81, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, 73, are not running.

Further, Mr. Mahinda’s son Namal Rajapaksa, who was a Cabinet Minister in Mr. Gotabaya’s ousted administration, is not contesting but is on the party’s “national list”, which includes names of members to be nominated for extra seats the party may secure, based on its share of votes polled.

Mr. Namal ran for presidency in the September 2024 election and came fourth, obtaining just 2.57 % of the total votes. The Rajapaksa clan dominated the Cabinet in the last administration and several family members held key positions in government as well.

The recent presidential contest, the first election to be held after the island’s 2022 crisis, saw popular opposition legislator Anura Kumara Dissanayake emerge winner with 42.31 % of the votes, in a drastic shake up of Sri Lanka’s political establishment.

President Dissanayake’s National People’s Power [NPP] coalition, led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), is eyeing a majority in the 225-member House. The NPP must increase its seat share from three in the last parliament, to 113 for a simple majority that Mr. Dissanayake will need to take forward his policy and legislative pledges.

‘Fear of defeat’

In addition to the Rajapaksas, former Presidents Ranil Wickremesinghe and Maithripala Sirisena, too, have opted out of the November 14 race. Prominent opposition politician and former cabinet minister Patali Champika Ranawakaand hardline nationalist politician Wimal Weerawansa have also backed out.

NPP member and former parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake said by voting for Mr. Dissanayake, the Sri Lankan people have done “a great thing”. “These corrupt and racist politicians have decided not to contest to avoid defeat,” he told local media.

Asked about the SLPP’s decision not to field any of the senior Rajapaksas, party general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said Mr. Mahinda — who was in parliament, cumulatively, for over four decades — had “done his part”. “He rescued the country from war, led us through our country’s best developmental phase. He has done his best,” Mr. Kariyawasam told The Hindu , without commenting on the decision of the other Rajapaksa brothers. However, Mr. Chamal’s son Shasheendra Rajapaksa is contesting from the southern Monaragala district, he said.

Many observers said the decision of the former political heavyweights’ decision to quit the race reflected the churn from lingering outcome of the people’s struggle or ‘Janatha Aragalaya’ of 2022. In addition to demanding Mr. Gotabaya’s resignation, the protesters had called for “system change”.

Commenting on social media platform ‘X’, senior Sri Lankan journalist Marianne David observed: “One of the best outcomes of the Aragalaya is ‘lifetime’ politicians stepping down and retiring or choosing not to contest the general elections, knowing full well they will be shown the door by the people. Some of the trash is taking itself out.”

According to Sandun Thudugala from the Colombo-based not-for-profit organisation Law and Society Trust, the changes emerging within Sri Lanka’s political landscape did not begin today. “Many say that people took to the streets in 2022 because they didn’t have electricity and gas. The truth is they were out there also because they had had enough of our ruling class that held power for so long. The people protested to reclaim their power,” the activist said. In his view, the “discredited politicians” have now “accepted defeat”. “I feel the Aragalaya has finally fulfilled its aim. This is indeed a victory for the people,” Mr. Thudugala said.

