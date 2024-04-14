ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan

April 14, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Islamabad

600 houses were either partially or completely destroyed

AP

An Afghan man collects his belongings inside the courtyard of his damaged house following heavy rains and flash flooding, in Kandahar on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban's spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said Sunday that flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, and several other provinces across the country.

He added more than 600 houses were either partially or completely destroyed while around 200 livestock perished.

The flooding also damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 85 kilometres (53 miles) of roads, Saiq said.

Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul and Kandahar are among the provinces that suffered the most damage, he added.

The weather department has warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

