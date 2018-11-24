International

Rain helps douse California fire but slows search crews

Members of a family driving through their neighborhood burned in a wildfire in Paradise, California.

The heavy rain and strong wind are also complicating the search process for the remains of people trapped by the fire. At least 84 people have been killed.

Rains are helping douse a massive and deadly Northern California wildfire.

The blaze that destroyed Paradise, California, and nearby towns was 95 percent contained as of Friday night.

The precipitation temporarily stopped some search crews Friday who were scouring burned-down areas for remains. Rain saturates the ground and weighs down trees that may fall over and injure search workers.

A search team from Orange County spent Friday combing through ash and debris at a mobile home park in Paradise that had already been searched once by humans and dogs.

