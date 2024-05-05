Australian police shot dead 16-year-old claiming he was ‘radicalised’ online

May 05, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Sydney

Western Australian police shot and killed a “radicalised” 16-year-old boy with a knife who had wounded a member of the public in Perth, police and the state premier said on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager “rushed” at police after wounding someone and was fatally shot by an officer, Premier Roger Cook told a news conference.

“There are indications he had been radicalised online. But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears he acted solely and alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had received a call late on Saturday from a male warning that he was going to commit “acts of violence” but without giving his name or location, the state’s police commissioner, Col Blanch, told reporters.

Within minutes another emergency call alerted police that a “male with a knife was running around the car park” in Willetton, a southern suburb of Perth, he said.

Police body camera images showed the teenager refused officers’ demands that he put down the knife, the police chief said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers fired two Tasers at him but “both of them did not have the full desired effect,” he said.

“The male continued to advance on the third officer with a firearm who fired a single shot and fatally wounded the male.”

The teenager died in hospital later in the night, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.