Radical change is needed in the mindset and governance of Hong Kong, says pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip

She says the purpose of the electoral system overhaul is to ensure that only true patriots can take part in the governance of the region.

Raucous campaigning and sharp exchanges between the pro-Beijing and pro-democracy camps usually mark Hong Kong’s legislative elections. But ahead of this year’s December 19 polls, campaigning in the Special Administration Region (SAR) has been muted. Low voter turnout is set to mark the first polls since Beijing’s passing of a national security law and a massive overhaul of the electoral system. The share of directly elected representatives from what are called geographical constituencies (the rest are nominated) has fallen from 35 out of 70 to only 20 in an expanded 90-member Legislative Council (LegCo). Beijing has also tightened screening of candidates to ensure only “patriots” can run for office. With these changes, some in the pro-democracy camp are boycotting the election, while others are either in prison, for their roles in the 2019 pro-democracy protests, or have given up politics entirely.

One point of agreement across the political divide is that radical change in Hong Kong is needed, with problems ranging from rising inequality, a housing crisis, and growing isolation from the world amid a stringent and so far successful “Zero COVID” strategy, to the unpopularity of current Chief Executive Carrie Lam and a tide of emigration among the young. Regina Ip, a long-time lawmaker who is running for re-election, is the founder of the pro-Beijing New People’s Party, and is a former Secretary of Security, shared her thoughts on the issues facing Hong Kong providing written responses to questions from The Hindu. “Radical change”, she said, is needed in the “mindset” and “governance” of a government beset by “myriad problems”.

Interview edited for clarity.

How different is this election, being the first major election after the passing of the national security law and the restructuring of the electoral process?

Our new electoral system differs in the following ways. Firstly, the geographical constituency candidates will be returned under a new “double seats, single vote” system, which means each of the 10 geographical constituencies will have two seats but each voter can cast only one vote. This is a form of proportional representation. Under this new voting system, a candidate can win a seat if he or she can garner 33.3% of votes. The two highest vote-getters will win the two seats. Secondly, there is a "Candidate Eligibility Verification Committee" chaired by the Chief Secretary, which will vet every candidate's sincerity in upholding the Basic Law and pledging loyalty to the HKSAR based on his or her words and deeds. The purpose is to ensure that only true patriots can take part in the governance of Hong Kong. Thirdly, every candidate must secure 2-4 nominations from each of the five sectors of the Election Committee. This raises the threshold for nomination but ensures that every candidate has broad-based acceptability.

Pushing this idea of only “patriots governing Hong Kong” has been criticised as shrinking the democratic space. How do you respond to that? There is also the question of who gets to define who is a patriot and who isn’t. Is that defined by Beijing?

Who is a patriot has been defined by Deng Xiaoping back in the 1980s. In his words, a patriot is someone who respects and loves his own people, genuinely supports Hong Kong's reunification with China, and would not do anything to hurt the interests of Hong Kong. I think these requirements are very reasonable. In the past, the so-called democrats in our legislature had opposed everything to do with China - national security, national education, donations to Sichuan earthquake victims, national anthem legislation, construction of high-speed railway linking Hong Kong with mainland China, just to give a few examples. They had done much damage to Hong Kong by their persistent, uncompromising opposition. As for space for political participation, as I said earlier, a candidate can win a seat so long as he or she can garner 33.3% of the votes. In the current election, I can see some supposedly "independent" or "non-politically affiliated" candidates who are backed by the pan-dems[democrats] and acting as their proxies.

What’s your message to voters in your campaign?

This is my fifth attempt to win a LegCo seat. My key message is change. I think we badly need a radical change in the government's mindset, culture, and governance style to help resolve Hong Kong's myriad problems, such as the severe land and housing shortage, upward mobility for young people, slow pace of development and issues with national identity. I hope to propel change through my participation in LegCo.

What’s the future of “One Country, Two Systems”? Is it still relevant after last year’s major changes?

I am convinced "One Country, Two Systems" remains the best arrangement for Hong Kong, enabling Hong Kong to enjoy the strong support, protection and resources provided by our motherland, and allowing us to preserve our pre-1997 lifestyle.

"One Country, Two Systems" is, first and foremost, China′s reunification project designed to resolve the question of the future of Hong Kong. In recognition of the historical realities about the different capitalist systems and lifestyle practised in Hong Kong for more than a hundred years, Deng Xiaoping put forward this bold and highly innovative concept in the early 1980s with a view to accommodating Hong Kong within China′s socialist systems.

The Sino-British Joint Declaration is a pair of linked statements made by the Chinese and UK Governments - the former saying that it will resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong on 1 July 1997, with the latter confirming that it will restore Hong Kong to China with effect from that date. There is no reference whatsoever to democracy or universal suffrage. Universal suffrage based democracy developed much faster after 1997 than during the more than 160 years of British rule. However, the increase of the elective element in the legislature only led to more chaos and obstruction within the Legislative Council, and heightened polarisation and lawlessness in our society.

In 2019, months-long violent protests broke out over objection to a government bill to facilitate the rendition of fugitive offenders to mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. The demonstrations started as peaceful, civil protests, but quickly morphed into a violent anti-China insurgency - blocking roads, vandalising LegCo, laying siege to police stations and the Central Government′s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, occupying university campuses and vandalising the mass transit railways and China-related businesses. Large quantities of dangerous explosives and other offensive weapons were seized and serious damage was caused to property, triggering a rapid downturn of our economy. Fortunately, the central government, demonstrating great resolve to support Hong Kong and uphold "One Country, Two Systems", enacted a national security law which came into effect on 30 June, 2020.

How has the new national security law changed Hong Kong? Has it ended the original “One Country, Two Systems” model?

We have a constitutional duty under Article 23 of the Basic Law to enact local legislation to prohibit seven offences that endanger national security - treason, secession, sedition, subversion, theft of state secrets, foreign political organisations or bodies conducting political activities in Hong Kong, and political organisations establishing ties with foreign political organisations or bodies. The national security law has plugged serious loopholes in our legislation by adding the offences of secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with external forces. Our city quickly returned to peace and stability.

Many countries and regions around the world have enacted national security legislation to protect their sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and the integrity of their political systems. The US has a wide array of legislation on national security, including national security education. The UK has recently completed a two-month consultation on legislation to counter "hostile state threats". Australia has enacted a large number of statutes to counter terrorism and foreign interference. Singapore has, in early October, enacted the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 to counteract foreign interference in the public interest.

The law introduced new offences relating to secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with external forces to endanger national security, and quickly restored law and order in our society. We can now go out without fear of being mobbed or beaten up for disagreeing with the demonstrators. Our economy steadily recovered.

Income inequality in Hong Kong is one pressing issue. What’s your plan to address it?

Last year, when Hong Kong's economy was hard hit by COVID-19, the overall poor population rose to 1,652,500 [the total population is around 7.4 million] and a poverty rate of 23.6% before government intervention, the highest on record. After government intervention, the numbers fell to 553,500 poor population. However, one-off subsidies are not a good way to alleviate poverty. The poorest grassroots people - those without work or doing low-paid jobs, continue to lack assistance.

We should take a page from China′s "poverty-elimination" strategy by firstly, establishing more accurately the numbers of the poorest people who deserve our help as a matter of urgency; and secondly, helping the poor people to help themselves by helping them to upgrade their skills and do better jobs. To do so, rather than relying on welfare payments, we need to adopt a more growth-oriented economic strategy that broadens our economy and creates jobs with decent pay for people with different skills levels.

I disagree with the Chief Executive [Carrie Lam] that in a capitalist economy like Hong Kong there is little the government can do to reduce the wealth gap other than by making welfare payments. In fact, our recurrent expenditure on social welfare has, in Mrs. Lam′s own words, risen by 62% to $105.7 billion in the past four years, accounting for 20% of our overall recurrent expenditure. Such runaway increase is clearly not long-term sustainable, given the slow pace of our economic growth. To narrow the wealth gap, we need to do more to counter monopolies and help SMEs and young people move up their career ladder through social and economic strategies rather than just relying on handouts.

The housing crisis is the other pressing issue. Can Hong Kong adopt a Singapore-type public housing model, and would you support it?

The Singapore model is admirable. Even with 80% of housing in the public sector, developers can still find their market niche and make money. But it will take Hong Kong some time to redress the massive supply-demand imbalance, and wean the government off land revenues to abandon its unspoken "high land price" fiscal policy.

The Chief Executive had said in her Policy Address that housing is not a simple commodity, implying that the government regards housing as a commodity. While it is free for investors and private individuals to commoditise housing and use it as a vehicle for investment, I agree with the UN Special Rapporteur that housing is an important human right. With roughly 226,340 people living in abject conditions in sub-divided cubicles, it can be said that our government has failed to safeguard the fundamental human rights of these people. In fact, the numbers of those living in inadequate housing are higher if those living in illegal structures in the New Territories are taken into account.

I recommend that the government must prioritise taking care of those living in abject housing conditions and double-down on its land production efforts to produce more land for public housing and to help our citizens secure affordable homes. The Housing Authority should speed up its production of public housing through using latest construction technology. When housing is in short supply, the government should not fuel the speculative bubble by allowing Home Ownership units to be sold without payment of premium. It should not be the objective of the government to help owners of highly subsidised sale flats to reap substantial profit from the sale of their flats in the secondary market. These options were finally included in the Chief Executive′s 2021 Policy Address, but should have been explored much earlier.

Hong Kong’s current “Zero COVID” strategy has been successful in limiting deaths and cases, to 213 deaths since the pandemic began and a little over 12,000 cases. But what is the way forward in your view towards opening up? Does Hong Kong have to choose between opening up to the world and opening up to the mainland, and does it have a choice as long as the mainland continues a “Zero COVID” approach?

The government is making good progress in expert talks with mainland authorities in re-opening our borders with the mainland. I am confident we can re-open soon in an orderly and safe manner. We don't have to choose between mainland China and the world. Ideally, we want to have the best of both worlds. Our 21-day quarantine requirements in regard to travellers from most countries are a function of their COVID-19 situations. The UK was in our group B requiring 14-day quarantine but upgraded to group A because of the surge of their cases involving the Delta variant. We have to stop flights from Africa because of the import of the new, dangerous [Omicron] strain identified by WHO as a "variant of concern". Our priority must be to keep the 7.4 million people in our city safe, and we have done well in this respect.