Race for new Tory leader gathering pace in U.K.

Contest timetable to be out next week

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street, on July 7, 2022 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A field of Conservative candidates seeking to replace departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape on Friday, even as some party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected over the summer.

Mr. Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday — a dizzying about-face after months of insisting he would stay in the job despite mounting ethics scandals and growing Conservative discontent.

Party officials on Monday are expected to set out the timetable for a leadership contest, with the aim of having a winner by the end of the summer. The two-step process involves Tory lawmakers voting to reduce the field of candidates to two, who will go to a ballot of all party members.

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the House of Commons’ influential Foreign Affairs Committee, became the second candidate to declare he is running, after Attorney General Suella Braverman. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are also likely contenders, along with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Tony Travers, Professor of Government at the London School of Economics, said the party would be seeking a leader “a bit less exciting” than Mr. Johnson. “Less exciting, but competent,” he said

George Freeman, who quit on Thursday as Science Minister, said he worried about a leadership election in which “we choose the wrong person in a hurry because of the instability”.