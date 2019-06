British Interior Minister Sajid Javid was eliminated from the race to become Britain's next Prime Minister on June 20, leaving Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt battling to join Boris Johnson in the final run-off.

Mr. Javid received the fewest votes in the fourth round of voting, gaining the support of 34 Conservative MPs, while Mr. Johnson extended his commanding lead and Mr. Gove leapfrogged Mr. Hunt into second place.