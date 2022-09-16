Queue to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin reopens, wait time is over 24 hours

AP London
September 16, 2022 21:58 IST

Members of the public stand in the queue as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London on Thursday. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Entry to the queue to see Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state has resumed and the expected waiting time was now more than 24 hours, the government said on Friday, having earlier closed admittance after it reached capacity.

“Entry to the queue has resumed. Expected queuing time is over 24 hours and overnight temperatures will be cold,” the culture department said on Twitter. “The queue may be paused again if it reaches capacity.”

