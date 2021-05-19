International

Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank, stand at the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI London 19 May 2021 16:05 IST
Updated: 19 May 2021 16:05 IST

Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn.

Advertising
Advertising

It said “both families are delighted with the news.” Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of York — due in the summer.

Comments
More In International
United Kingdom
Read more...