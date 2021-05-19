International

Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank, stand at the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.   | Photo Credit: AP

Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn.

It said “both families are delighted with the news.” Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of York — due in the summer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 4:06:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/queens-granddaughter-princess-beatrice-expecting-a-baby/article34595932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY