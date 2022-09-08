Queen Elizabeth II unwell; doctors ‘concerned’ for her health

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at the Balmoral Castle, Scotland on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fears grew on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace said her doctors were “concerned” for her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

On Wednesday, she pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest.

The previous day she held audiences at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace added.

The palace statement about the queen’s health is highly unusual.

Moments before, notes were passed to Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her team in parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.

Ms. Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she wrote.

“My thoughts -- and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom -- are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 40, were heading to Scotland, according to their Clarence House and Kensington Palace offices.

Apart from British Prime Minister Liz Truss reaction to the health of Queen Elizabeth II, other leaders have also sent in their messages.

Here is some reaction to the news:

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

Archibishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

Here are some facts about Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

- Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

- She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936, and her father became King George VI. She was 10 years old.

- She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek prince, at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

- She ascended the throne on the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, the first ever coronation to be televised.

- When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the United States, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.

- She has been served by 15 prime ministers. During her reign, there have been 14 U.S. presidents, all of whom she has met bar Lyndon Johnson.

- On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne to become the country's longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to Norman King William the Conqueror in 1066.

- Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.

- She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.

(With inputs from Reuters)