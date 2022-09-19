Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates | President Mumru attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on September 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

The final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London early on September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on September 19 bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry.

Shortly before 11 a.m. (local time), the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, including Mr. Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Wang Qishan, the Vice President of China, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7) the two eldest children of now heir to the throne Prince William, will also be attending.

“Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” Charles, Elizabeth’s son and the new king, said in a statement.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

United Kingdom

President Mumru attends reception at the Buckingham Palace

President Droupadi Murmu, who is representing India at the state funeral, and the heads of state and government from around the world including US President Joe Biden attended an “official state event” hosted by the King and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.

President Droupadi Murmu at the reception hosted by King Charles III of United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/Og2bkVF1EV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 19, 2022

United Kingdom

Charles reflects on ‘lifelong service of dear mother’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Britain’s King Charles III reflected upon his late mother’s “lifelong service” in a thank you message ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, passed away peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8 and has been Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall, where Murmu and the world leaders joined thousands of mourners to pay their respects to the late monarch.

“Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” Charles said in a statement, in the wake of a one-minute silence as a national moment of reflection in memory of the Queen at 20:00 local time on Sunday.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen,” he said.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he added.- PTI

United Kingdom

Biden, VIPs lay low as spotlight stays on late Queen

For US President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honouring the queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

“They know that they are there to honour the passing, honour the individual,” said Capricia Marshall, who was the US State Department’s protocol chief for a period during Barack Obama’s administration. “They also are aware that they’re representing their country.” The protocol office is a key player in US foreign policy and diplomatic affairs by working to make sure that US officials don’t say or do anything that will offend a foreign visitor or host.

Most other leaders in town have kept similarly low profiles, appearing so far only to sign the official book of condolence and silently pay respects beside the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.- AP

United Kingdom

UK officials close queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, saying it was at ‘final capacity’

The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.- AP

United Kingdom

First televised funeral of a British monarch

Tens of millions in Britain and abroad are expected to watch the funeral of the monarch, something which has never been televised before. It will end with the Last Post trumpet salute before the church and the nation falls silent for two minutes.

Afterwards, the coffin will be brought through central London, past the queen’s Buckingham Palace home to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, with the monarch and the royal family following again on foot during the 1.5 mile (2.4 km) procession.

From there, it will be placed on a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle in west London for a service at St George’s Chapel. This will conclude with the crown, orb and sceptre - symbols of the monarch’s power and governance - being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, will break his ‘Wand of Office’, signifying the end of his service to the sovereign, and place it on the casket.

It will then be lowered into the royal vault as the Sovereign’s Piper plays a lament, slowly walking away until music in the chapel gradually fades.

Later in the evening, in a private family service, the coffin of Elizabeth and her husband of more than seven decades Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, will be buried together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.- Reuters

United Kingdom

Leaders in U.K. for Queen’s funeral

World leaders and royalty arrived in London on Saturday night and Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of their countries and say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II whose state funeral is scheduled for Monday. The 96-year-old Queen — Britain’s longest reigning monarch of 70 years — died on September 8 in Scotland. President Droupadi Murmu was among those who visited the Westminster Hall in the British Parliament complex on Sunday, where the Queen’s is lying in state.

“President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India,” the President’s official twitter handle said. Among those with her was Deputy High Commissioner to the U.K., Sujit Ghosh.

United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin on September 17, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.

Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William made an unannounced visit on September 17 to greet people waiting to file past Elizabeth’s coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.

Later, all the queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.