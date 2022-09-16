Queen Elizabeth II | 1926-2022

Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 at the age of 96.
ADVERTISEMENT
As Head of State for over 70 years, the Queen’s reign began during the early post-War years charting the shift in balance of political power from the British empire to the Commonwealth.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
Editorial
Tax on the poor: On inflation
-
-
Following her death, the reign was passed on to her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales. However, his accession comes at a time when nations are raising complex questions regarding the state of the monarchy vis-à-vis the Commonwealth realms .