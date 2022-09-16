  • The Package

Queen Elizabeth II | 1926-2022

The Hindu Net Desk
September 16, 2022 11:55 IST

Queen Elizabeth II. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 at the age of 96.

As Head of State for over 70 years, the Queen’s reign began during the early post-War years charting the shift in balance of political power from the British empire to the Commonwealth.

Following her death, the reign was passed on to her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales. However, his accession comes at a time when nations are raising complex questions regarding the state of the monarchy vis-à-vis the Commonwealth realms .

In This Package
Videos
Watch | When will King Charles III be crowned and what are his powers?
Society
British Royalty, the industry that keeps giving
World
Daily Quiz | On Queen Elizabeth II
World
King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony
India
Queen Elizabeth II death | India to observe a day of national mourning on September 11
World
Explained | What will be the powers of Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III? 
Editorial
End of an era: On Queen Elizabeth II
World
In pictures | Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch
World
Charles to be proclaimed King on September 10
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoles Queen Elizabeth II’s demise
World
Queen Elizabeth's death | Reaction from world leaders
World
Queen of the world
World
Queen Elizabeth's reign: golden age, or last embers of a bygone era?
World
Operation London Bridge | What is planned over the next 10 days?
World
Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch of U.K., dies

