Queen Elizabeth funeral | Joe Biden accepts invitation

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to take place on September 19

AP Washington:
September 12, 2022 02:23 IST

U.S. President Joe Biden signs a condolence book after Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, at the British Embassy, in Washington, U.S., on September 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The White House said on Sunday that the President will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on September 19.

In pictures | Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

Earlier in the day, Mr. Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the September 11 attacks more than two decades ago.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Mr. Biden, quoting part of the Queen's message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Speaking at a commemoration at the Pentagon, Mr. Biden said the queen's words remain as poignant as they did 21 years ago but the weight of loss also remains heavy.

“On this day, the price feels so great,” Mr. Biden said.

