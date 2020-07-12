International

Quake shakes northeast Chinese city; no injuries reported

The star denotes the location of the quake

The star denotes the location of the quake   | Photo Credit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 2,42,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 160 kilometers east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 6.38 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, the China Earthquake Networks Center reported. It said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7.02 a.m.

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 2,42,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 9:44:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/quake-shakes-northeast-chinese-city-no-injuries-reported/article32055918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY