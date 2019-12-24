International

Quake hits off Canada's British Columbia, no reports of damage

‘No tsunami expected’

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit off British Columbia on Canada's western coast on Monday with no reports of damage, Natural Resources Canada said.

The quake was very shallow and centered 178 kmwest of Port Hardy.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. No tsunami expected,” said Natural Resources Canada on its website.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the magnitude at 6.0.

