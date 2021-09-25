Quad leaders denounce use of 'terrorist proxies' in South Asia

Washington

25 September 2021 09:37 IST

The Quad leaders reaffirm that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists

Leaders of the Quad countries — the US, India, Australia and Japan — have denounced the use of "terrorist proxies" in South Asia, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, as they emphasised the importance of denying any support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks.

In a joint statement issued after their first in-person Quad summit at the White House on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison said they will closely coordinate their diplomatic, economic and human-rights policies towards Afghanistan and will deepen their counter-terrorism and humanitarian cooperation in South Asia.

“We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks,” the joint statement said.

The Quad leaders reaffirm that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts. They also reiterate the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

“We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected,” the joint statement said.

Pakistan's neighbours, including Afghanistan, and the U.S. have long accused Islamabad of providing safe haven and support to militants, a charge denied by it.

Prime Minister Morrison later told reporters that their discussions around security began with Afghanistan, and particularly focusing on how they can continue to help people who wish to leave Afghanistan, and become part of their humanitarian programmes and holding the Taliban to account to ensure that they can leave safely.

Mr. Modi was the first leader invited by host President Biden to address the first in-person Quad gathering in the East Room of the White House.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the U.S. and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.