Quad is more strategically aligned, relevant than ever: White House

The upcoming Quad summit in Delaware will show that the four-country group is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before, the White House said on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe that you'll see coming out of this summit that the Quad is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before," John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Director told reporters at a news conference here.

Also Read | China will be ‘high’ on Quad Summit agenda: White House Spokesperson

Mr. Kriby's comments came ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's hosting of the other three QUAD leaders from Australia, India, and Japan in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kirby said the current Quad Summit will be the first time that the U.S. has hosted foreign leaders in Wilmington, the President's hometown.

"And he's very excited about that, about showing them a place and a community that shapes so much of the public servant and the leader that he became. It's also a reflection of his belief that like politics, foreign policy is also personal," he said.

Mr. Kirby said Mr. Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese individually, and later in a plenary.

Also Read | Ukraine, Gaza conflicts figure in India-U.S. talks ahead of PM Modi’s visit to U.S., Quad summit

Mr. Kirby said over the last more than three years, Mr. Biden has made it a priority to invest in rebuilding America's network of alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

"So think about AUKUS, for instance, or the trilateral Camp David summit with Japan and South Korea or the first ever U.S.-Japan-Philippines Leaders' Summit in April," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.